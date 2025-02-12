$ST stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ST stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,870,119 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ST:
$ST Insider Trading Activity
$ST insiders have traded $ST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID K STOTT (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,330 shares for an estimated $212,244
$ST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $ST stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 5,620,712 shares (+4993.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $201,558,732
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,853,006 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $102,308,795
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,673,687 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,878,415
- NORGES BANK added 1,773,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,580,200
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,732,186 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,461,896
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,455,579 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,197,062
- CAPITOLIS LIQUID GLOBAL MARKETS LLC removed 979,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,135,628
