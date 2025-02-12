$ST stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ST stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,870,119 of trading volume.

$ST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ST:

$ST insiders have traded $ST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K STOTT (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,330 shares for an estimated $212,244

$ST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $ST stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

