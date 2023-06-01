St Marc Holdings (TYO:3395) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 1,836.00

The average one-year price target for St Marc Holdings (TYO:3395) has been revised to 1,836.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 1,530.00 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 1,890.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.66% from the latest reported closing price of 1,824.00 / share.

St Marc Holdings Maintains 2.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in St Marc Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3395 is 0.01%, a decrease of 17.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.21% to 721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 110K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3395 by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 93K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 87K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3395 by 4.08% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 23.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3395 by 32.60% over the last quarter.

