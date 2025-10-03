St. Louis Financial Sells $3.3 Million in AT&T Stock With Next Earnings on Deck

Key Points St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management sold 116,126 shares of AT&T in the third quarter for an estimated $3.3 million based on average prices.

The transaction represented about 2.1% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

The firm reported holding 10,278 AT&T shares worth $290,267 at the end of the quarter.

The AT&T stake now represents 0.2% of reported assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management, LLC disclosed in a Thursday filing with the SEC that it sold shares of AT&T worth an estimated $3.3 million in the third quarter.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Thursday, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management reduced its holding in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 116,126 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.3 million based on average prices during the third quarter. After the transaction, the fund reported holding 10,278 shares of AT&T valued at $290,267 as of quarter's end.

What else to know

After the transaction, St. Louis Financial's AT&T position represents about 0.2% of its reported assets, down from 2.8% the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

BIL: $36.73 million (23.7% of AUM)

TFLO: $17.27 million (11.1% of AUM)

BSCP: $10.45 million (6.7% of AUM)

PLTR: $9.23 million (5.95% of AUM)

AVGO: $5.16 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, AT&T shares were priced at $27.55, up about 24% over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $123.98 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.76 billion Dividend Yield 4.12% Price (as of Wednesday market close) $27.55

Company Snapshot

AT&T provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services, broadband, and related technology solutions, with revenue primarily from wireless voice and data, broadband fiber, and business connectivity services.

Operates a recurring revenue model based on subscription services, device sales, and managed solutions for both consumer and enterprise segments.

Serves individual consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, large enterprises, government agencies, and wholesale customers, primarily in the United States and select international markets.

AT&T Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider with a broad portfolio spanning wireless, broadband, and enterprise connectivity solutions. The company leverages its extensive network infrastructure to deliver reliable communications services at scale, maintaining a strong presence in both consumer and business markets.

Foolish take

St. Louis Financial Planners’ decision to unload about 116,000 AT&T shares trims what was once a sizable position. But for long-term investors, the bigger question is whether AT&T’s fundamentals justify the stock’s recent strength. Shares are up 18% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500’s 15% gain, and they’ve regained momentum after a stretch of underperformance.



In its latest quarter, AT&T delivered results that underscored both strengths and weaknesses. On the positive side, the company added 401,000 postpaid phone subscribers, beating expectations and showing resilience in a competitive wireless market. Meanwhile, mobility service revenues climbed 3.5% to $16.9 billion, helping offset a slight uptick in churn. However, fiber growth came in lighter than hoped, with a net gain of 243,000 subscribers. That disappointment contributed to a dip in the stock despite otherwise solid results.



Looking ahead, AT&T is due to report again at the end of the month. For investors, the key will be whether wireless momentum can continue while fiber re-accelerates. With a strong dividend, reliable cash flow, and ambitious fiber build-out plans, AT&T remains a steady income play—but execution on growth initiatives will determine how well it can deliver beyond yield.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total value of assets reported by an institutional investment manager in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Quarter (Q3 2025): The third three-month period of the year, here referring to July–September 2025.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value or percentage of assets.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Outperforming: Achieving a better return or performance than a benchmark or comparable investment.

Subscription services: Recurring services billed regularly, such as monthly or annually, often used in the telecom and software industries.

Managed solutions: Services where a provider oversees and maintains technology or operations for clients, often for a recurring fee.

Wholesale customers: Businesses that purchase goods or services in bulk for resale or large-scale use, not for individual consumption.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

