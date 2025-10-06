St Louis Financial Loads Up on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) With a 12,500 Share Purchase

Key Points

St Louis Financial bought 12,542 shares of UNH; estimated transaction value of ~$4.33 million

The change represents 2.8% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 12,542 shares valued at $4.33 million as of September 30, 2025

UNH enters the portfolio as a new position but does not rank among the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated October 2, 2025, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management, LLC initiated a new stake in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), purchasing 12,542 shares during the third quarter of 2025. The estimated investment totals approximately $4.33 million and brings the fund’s reportable position count to 37 at quarter-end.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.8% of reportable assets under management, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

BIL: $36.73 million (23.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

TFLO: $17.27 million (11.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:BSCP: $10.45 million (6.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:PLTR: $9.23 million (6.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AVGO: $5.16 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 1, 2025, shares of UnitedHealth Group were priced at $348.30, marking a one-year decline of 40.3% and underperforming the S&P 500 by 55.6 percentage points over the same period ending October 1, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $422.82 billion Net Income (TTM) $21.30 billion Dividend Yield 2.44% Price (as of market close October 1, 2025) $348.30

Company snapshot

Offers health benefit plans, care delivery, pharmacy services, and healthcare analytics through UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments.

Generates revenue primarily from insurance premiums, healthcare services, and pharmacy benefit management contracts.

Serves employers, government agencies, individuals, and healthcare providers across the United States.

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest diversified healthcare companies in the United States, combining insurance, care delivery, and pharmacy services at scale.

Foolish take

While UnitedHealth Group mispriced health plans heading into 2025, it has already raised premiums heading into 2026. This could allow its bottom line to return to growth, but the road ahead isn't clear.

At a recent valuation of 15.6 times trailing 12-month earnings, UnitedHealth Group stock appears inexpensive. Before buying, it's important to realize that Congress could allow Affordable Care Act enhanced premium tax credits to expire. If this happens, millions of UnitedHealth customers could find their premiums unaffordable and cancel their plans.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments that a fund or manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they manage over $100 million.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Pharmacy benefit management: Services that administer prescription drug programs for insurers, employers, or government plans.

Care delivery: The provision of healthcare services directly to patients, including medical treatment and management.

Underperforming: When an investment delivers lower returns compared to a benchmark or index.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.