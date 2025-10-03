St Louis Financial Loads Up on AbbVie (ABBV) With 14,600 Shares Buy

Key Points Added 14,630 shares of AbbVie, an estimated $3.39 million trade based on average pricing for Q3 2025

Transaction represents 2.2% of reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025

Post-trade, the firm holds 14,630 shares valued at $3.39 million as of September 30, 2025

The new position places AbbVie outside the fund’s top five holdings

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management, LLC initiated a new stake in AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), acquiring 14,630 shares for an estimated $3.39 million in Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 02, 2025, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management, LLC disclosed a new position in AbbVie(NYSE:ABBV). The firm acquired 14,630 shares, bringing its quarter-end holding to $3.39 million. The position accounted for 2.1842% of the fund’s $155,093,822 in reportable U.S. equity assets across 37 positions.

What else to know

This new position represents 2.2% of the fund's 13F assets as of 2025-09-30

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:BIL: $36.73 million (23.7% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

NYSEMKT:TFLO: $17.27 million (11.1% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

NASDAQ:BSCP: $10.45 million (6.7% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

NASDAQ:PLTR: $9.23 million (6.0% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

NASDAQ:AVGO: $5.16 million (3.3% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

As of October 1, 2025, AbbVie shares were priced at $244.38, up 24.08% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 11.71 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $58.33 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.77 billion Dividend Yield 2.72% Price (as of market close 2025-10-01) $244.38

Company Snapshot

AbbVie generates revenue primarily through the development, manufacturing, and sale of branded pharmaceuticals, including key products such as HUMIRA, SKYRIZI, RINVOQ, IMBRUVICA, and BOTOX Therapeutic.

The company operates a research-driven business model, focusing on innovation and the expansion of its drug portfolio across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie serves a global customer base, including healthcare providers, hospitals, and government agencies, with a focus on advanced therapies for autoimmune diseases, oncology, and specialty care.

AbbVie discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide, including products for autoimmune diseases, oncology, and other conditions. Its diversified portfolio and commitment to research support its competitive position in the healthcare sector.

Foolish take

AbbVie is one of the top pharmaceutical companies on the market right now, despite its relatively recent loss of patent for Humira, which was a blockbuster drug for the company. Despite this, its dividend remains strong and its drug pipeline robust. Several new drugs are in the works for fields like immunology, oncology, and aesthetics.

Since its acquisition of Allergan, maker of Botox, AbbVie has been burdened with a higher debt load than usual, but equally high cash flows have kept balance sheets healthy. However, a dependence on a few successful drugs does create serious risk should regulation or pricing pressures become a more significant factor in the near term. Higher interest rates could also become a problem, should the company need to refinance the debt it acquired in 2019 with the purchase of Allergan.

Even so, AbbVie is still a solid Wall Street Buy recommendation, with 5 Strong Buys and 13 Buys for October, as well as 9 Hold recommendations. It continues to beat on analysis estimated EPS this year, showing that it can, in fact, pivot despite the loss of a major income stream.

Kristi Waterworth has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom.

