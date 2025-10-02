St. Louis Financial Buys $3.2 Million in Uber Stock — What Investors Should Know as Earnings Hit New Highs

Key Points St Louis Financial bought 32,258 shares of Uber worth an estimated $3.2 million based on the stock's average prices for the quarter.

The transaction represents about 2% of the fund's reported assets.

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management disclosed a new position in Uber (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, acquiring 32,258 shares in an estimated $3.2 million trade, according to a filing with the SEC.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management acquired 32,258 shares of Uber in the third quarter, establishing a new position valued at nearly $3.2 million as of the quarter ending Tuesday. The trade value was estimated using the average closing price over the quarter.

What else to know

This new position in Uber represents about 2% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets as of quarter's end.

Top holdings after the filing:

BIL: $36.73 million (23.7% of AUM)

TFLO: $17.27 million (11.1% of AUM)

BSCP: $10.45 million (6.7% of AUM)

PLTR: $9.23 million (6.0% of AUM)

AVGO: $5.16 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, Uber shares were priced at $96.61, up 30% over the year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 12 percentage points over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $47.33 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.63 billion Price (as of market close October 1, 2025) $96.61 One-Year Price Change 30.1%

Company snapshot

Uber's core offerings include ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, and freight logistics, generating revenue through its Mobility, Delivery, and Freight segments.

The company operates a platform-based business model, earning commissions and fees by connecting consumers with independent drivers, couriers, and shippers across multiple regions.

Its primary customers include individual riders, food and grocery consumers, restaurants, and businesses seeking logistics solutions worldwide.

Uber is a global technology platform that leverages scale and network effects to connect consumers with transportation, delivery, and logistics services. Uber's proprietary technology and extensive marketplace support its operations across Mobility, Delivery, and Freight segments.

Foolish take

St. Louis Financial Planners’ new $3.2 million position in Uber comes as the stock has bounced back to all-time closing highs near $100. Shares are up 30% in 2025, handily outpacing the S&P 500’s 14% gain, though the ride has been anything but smooth. That volatility is worth remembering—but so is Uber’s improving financial profile.



In its most recent quarter, Uber delivered revenue of $12.7 billion, up 18% from a year earlier. Trips climbed 18% to 3.3 billion, and gross bookings rose to nearly $47 billion. The company posted $1.5 billion in operating income—an 82% jump year over year—and adjusted EBITDA grew 35% to $2.1 billion. Management also underscored its confidence with a new $20 billion share repurchase program.



For long-term investors, Uber is no longer the cash-burning startup of years past. Mobility remains the backbone, but its delivery segment continues to scale profitably, while freight is stabilizing. With $8.5 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flow (a new all-time high), Uber has transformed into a business capable of both growth and shareholder returns. The stock may stay volatile, but the fundamentals suggest Uber is moving into a new phase of sustainable profitability.

Glossary

13F AUM allocation: The percentage of a fund’s reported assets under management disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that an investment firm or fund manages for clients.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by a fund or investor.

Stake: The ownership interest or share that an investor or fund holds in a company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, typically ranked by value or percentage of AUM.

Quarterly report: A financial statement released every three months detailing a company’s or fund’s performance and holdings.

Platform-based business model: A structure where a company connects buyers and sellers or service providers and users via a digital platform.

Network effects: The phenomenon where a product or service becomes more valuable as more people use it.

Mobility segment: The part of Uber’s business focused on ride-hailing and transportation services.

Delivery segment: Uber’s business area that includes food and grocery delivery services.

Freight segment: Uber’s division providing logistics and shipping solutions for businesses.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

