St. James's Place's New CFO Caroline Waddington Takes Charge

September 16, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) announced on Monday that Caroline Waddington has received the necessary regulatory approvals and was appointed Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company, effective September 16.

She replaces Craig Gentle, who retired from the business. Gentle will resign as a Director on October 11 and will remain with the company briefly to ensure a smooth transition.

Waddington comes from UBS, where she served as CFO for the group's UK Credit Suisse entities and held the COO position for Credit Suisse International. Before that, she was the CFO for the UK and EMEA regions at Credit Suisse.

