St. James's Place (STJPF) Price Target Increased by 21.24% to 23.06

The average one-year price target for St. James's Place (OTCPK:STJPF) has been revised to $23.06 / share. This is an increase of 21.24% from the prior estimate of $19.02 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.90 to a high of $27.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 252.03% from the latest reported closing price of $6.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in St. James's Place. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 18.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STJPF is 0.37%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.22% to 46,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,520K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,759K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 23.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,674K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,829K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 9.55% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,764K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,684K shares , representing a decrease of 24.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 3.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,538K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 31.78% over the last quarter.

TEQIX - Franklin Mutual Quest Fund holds 2,192K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

