St James's Place reports rise in its funds under management

April 27 (Reuters) - British asset manager St James's Place Plc SJP.L on Thursday reported a rise in its funds under management at the end of the March quarter from the prior three months, but reported a drop in its net inflows.

The company's funds under management rose to 153.62 billion pounds as at March 31 from December end, while net inflows fell to 2 billion pounds, compared with net inflows of 2.91 billion pounds in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.