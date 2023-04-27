News & Insights

St James's Place reports rise in its funds under management

April 27, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - British asset manager St James's Place Plc SJP.L on Thursday reported a rise in its funds under management at the end of the March quarter from the prior three months, but reported a drop in its net inflows.

The company's funds under management rose to 153.62 billion pounds as at March 31 from December end, while net inflows fell to 2 billion pounds, compared with net inflows of 2.91 billion pounds in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.