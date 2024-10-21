St. James’s Place price target raised to 1,030 GBp from 1,000 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Enrico Bolzoni raised the firm’s price target on St. James’s Place (STJPF) to 1,030 GBp from 1,000 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
