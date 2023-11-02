St James's Place (LSE:STJ) Price Target Decreased by 18.12% to 1,054.68

The average one-year price target for St James's Place (LSE:STJ) has been revised to 1,054.68 / share. This is an decrease of 18.12% from the prior estimate of 1,288.07 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 666.60 to a high of 1,890.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.28% from the latest reported closing price of 642.00 / share.

St James's Place Maintains 8.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in St James's Place. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STJ is 0.17%, a decrease of 21.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 60,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,203K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,054K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 23.00% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 5,110K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 22.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,287K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,110K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 7.94% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,006K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 10.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,902K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 21.29% over the last quarter.

