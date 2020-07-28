St James's Place inflows rise over 2% in first half 2020

July 28 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place SJP.L said on Tuesday a recovery in market sentiment after the coronavirus-led market sell-off boosted inflows in the first half of the year, while operating profit fell 10%.

Net cash inflows rose to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.79 billion) in the six months to end-June, compared with last year's 4.4 billion pounds. Operating profit on a European Embedded Value basis, a key measure of financial performance that reflects expected cash-flows from insurance products, was 418.7 million pounds, down from 465.7 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7774 pounds)

