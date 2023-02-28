St James's Place full-year profit rises on strong new business flows

Feb 28 (Reuters) - British asset manager St James's Place SJP.L reported a rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, helped by strong new business flows as clients looked to protect themselves against runaway inflation and geopolitical risks.

The company reported profit before shareholder tax of 501.8 million pounds ($604.32 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 353.8 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8304 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

