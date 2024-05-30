St. James’s Place Executives Invest in Growth

St. James’s Place (GB:STJ) has released an update.

St. James’s Place PLC has announced that several of its key managerial personnel have acquired ordinary shares as part of a Dividend Reinvestment Plan following the final dividend issued on May 24, 2024. Transactions by the Group Investment Director, Partnership Director, Non-Executive Director, and Chief Risk Officer were all conducted on the London Stock Exchange (XLON). The acquisitions reflect a continued commitment by the company’s leadership to reinvest in the firm’s growth and stability.

