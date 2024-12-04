St. James’s Place downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC

HSBC analyst Steven Haywood downgraded St. James’s Place (STJPF) to Reduce from Hold with a 790 GBp price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STJPF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.