St. James’s Place downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC

HSBC analyst Steven Haywood downgraded St. James’s Place (STJPF) to Reduce from Hold with a 790 GBp price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STJPF:
- St. James’s Place Announces Total Voting Rights
- St. James’s Place price target raised to 1,030 GBp from 1,000 GBp at JPMorgan
- Norges Bank Boosts Stake in St. James’s Place
- St. James’s Place Achieves Record Funds Under Management
- St. James’s Place price target raised to 1,000 GBp from 987 GBp at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.