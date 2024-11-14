News & Insights

St. James Gold to Settle Debts with Units

St James Gold (TSE:LORD) has released an update.

St. James Gold Corp. has decided to cancel its previously announced private placement and will instead issue units to settle outstanding debt. The units, consisting of a common share and a warrant, will be issued at a price of $0.0825 per unit, with warrants exercisable at $0.11 over two years, pending TSXV approval.

