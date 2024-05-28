News & Insights

St. James Gold Corp. Launches Private Placement

May 28, 2024 — 03:09 pm EDT

St James Gold (TSE:LORD) has released an update.

St. James Gold Corp. has launched a private placement offering aimed at raising up to $504,000 through the issuance of 4.2 million units priced at $0.12 each, which includes a common share and a half warrant, with full warrants enabling additional share purchases at $0.15 for two years. The proceeds are intended for accounts payable and general corporate purposes, subject to a four-month hold period and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral deposits in Newfoundland, holding significant stakes in two key projects adjacent to major gold discoveries.

