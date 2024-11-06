S&T Holdings Ltd. Rebrands to Reflect New Focus

News & Insights

November 06, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

S&T Holdings Ltd. (HK:3928) has released an update.

S&T Holdings Ltd. has successfully passed a special resolution to change its name to China Next-Gen Commerce and Supply Chain Limited during an Extraordinary General Meeting. The resolution was unanimously approved by shareholders, with 100% of the votes in favor. This name change marks a strategic move for the company, reflecting its evolving focus in the commerce and supply chain sectors.

