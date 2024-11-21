ST Group Holds Annual General Meeting in Singapore

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (SG:DRX) has released an update.

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited held its Annual General Meeting at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, where CEO Saw Tatt Ghee welcomed shareholders and introduced key company personnel. The meeting proceeded with the formalities, including the confirmation of a quorum and the publication of the AGM notice and annual report on SGXNET and the company’s website. The event underscored the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

