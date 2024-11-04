News & Insights

St George Mining’s Araxá Project Acquisition Delayed

November 04, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St George Mining Limited has announced that the acquisition of the Araxá Niobium-REE Project in Brazil will be delayed until Q1 2025 as they negotiate amendments to the sale agreement. The company remains optimistic about the project’s potential to deliver long-term value for shareholders and is preparing for its on-the-ground operations. With support from new executive team members and a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Minas Gerais, St George is poised to expedite project approvals once the acquisition is finalized.

