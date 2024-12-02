News & Insights

St George Mining Secures Capital for Expansion

December 02, 2024 — 08:20 pm EST

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St George Mining Ltd. has successfully secured A$3 million through a share placement to boost its working capital and fund exploration at existing projects. The company is also progressing towards acquiring the Araxá Niobium-REE project in Brazil, with further capital raising planned. This move highlights St George’s strategic expansion efforts in the resource sector.

