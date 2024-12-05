St. George Mining Plans New Securities Issue

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St. George Mining Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 1,000 fully paid ordinary securities, with the issuance set to occur on December 6, 2024. This move may attract attention from investors looking for new opportunities in the mining sector as the company continues to expand its financial strategies. Keep an eye on St. George Mining’s stock as it prepares for this upcoming issue.

