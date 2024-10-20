St George Mining Partners with SKI on Araxá Project

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St George Mining Ltd. has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with SKI HongKong Limited to collaborate on the Araxá niobium-REE Project in Brazil. This partnership aims to advance the project’s feasibility studies, with potential offtake arrangements and financing opportunities on the horizon. SKI’s involvement highlights the project’s potential as a significant supplier of niobium amidst growing global demand.

