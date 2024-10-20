News & Insights

Stocks

St George Mining Partners with SKI on Araxá Project

October 20, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St George Mining Ltd. has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with SKI HongKong Limited to collaborate on the Araxá niobium-REE Project in Brazil. This partnership aims to advance the project’s feasibility studies, with potential offtake arrangements and financing opportunities on the horizon. SKI’s involvement highlights the project’s potential as a significant supplier of niobium amidst growing global demand.

For further insights into AU:SGQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.