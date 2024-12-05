News & Insights

St. George Mining to Issue 150M New Shares

December 05, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St. George Mining Ltd. has announced the issuance of 150 million fully paid ordinary shares, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of December 5, 2024. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, aiming to bolster the company’s market presence. Investors in the stock market may find this development intriguing as it could influence St. George’s market dynamics.

