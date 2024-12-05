St. George Mining to Issue 150M New Shares

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

St. George Mining Ltd. has announced the issuance of 150 million fully paid ordinary shares, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of December 5, 2024. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, aiming to bolster the company’s market presence. Investors in the stock market may find this development intriguing as it could influence St. George’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:SGQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.