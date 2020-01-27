ST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.08, changing hands as low as $48.66 per share. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ST's low point in its 52 week range is $42.50 per share, with $54.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.