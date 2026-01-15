ST Boosts EV Efficiency With STEV High-Voltage Contactor Series

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to reshape global transportation, the demand for safer, efficient and more scalable power-management solutions is accelerating. Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST is addressing this need with the launch of its new STEV high-voltage contactor series, a next-generation solution engineered to support the evolving requirements of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Designed with performance, protection and platform flexibility, Sensata’s STEV contactors strengthen the company’s electrification portfolio and help automotive OEMs meet increasingly stringent safety, reliability and efficiency standards. High-voltage contactors are mission-critical in electric and hybrid vehicles. These switches open and close electrical circuits thousands of times over a vehicle’s lifetime, safely controlling power flow between the battery and essential systems such as the inverter, motor and onboard charger. Their performance directly affects vehicle safety, energy efficiency and system reliability. As EV architectures become more powerful and complex, the role of robust, high-performance contactors has never been more important.

One of the standout features of Sensata’s STEV series is its platform scalability. The contactors are designed to support applications ranging from plug-in hybrid passenger vehicles to battery electric pickup trucks and even Class 8 heavy-duty commercial vehicles. This scalability allows OEMs to standardize high-voltage switching technology across multiple vehicle programs, simplifying system integration, reducing development time and accelerating time to market.

Sensata has engineered the STEV series with flexibility at its core. The contactors are customized to meet specific mission requirements, leveraging proven switching technology refined through years of development and real-world use. They are designed to comply with stringent automotive safety and quality standards, including Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) processes and OEM certification requirements, ensuring they are ready for deployment across global vehicle platforms.

Proven Performance in Demanding Applications

Sensata’s high-voltage contactor technology is already deployed in millions of vehicles worldwide, and the STEV series builds on this proven foundation. Key performance highlights include continuous current ratings from 150 A to 600 A, short-circuit withstand capability exceeding 20 kA and low contact resistance to reduce heat generation and improve efficiency. Hermetic ceramic sealing ensures arc containment and environmental protection, while modular designs enable flexible integration across BEV and PHEV platforms.

The STEV series incorporates several advanced features to support next-generation EV designs such as single or dual assembly options for flexible integration and space savings, bidirectional current capability on select models, enabling non-polarity main contacts, hermetic ceramic sealing for arc containment and environmental protection, with IP67 ingress protection available on specific variants and high electrical isolation, including coil-to-contact dielectric strength up to 3.0 kV and insulation resistance of 1000 MΩ at 1000 VDC. These features help OEMs meet safety-critical requirements while maintaining design flexibility.

To strengthen supply-chain resilience and support OEM regionalization strategies, Sensata delivers its high-voltage solutions through a global network of engineering and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia. This localized footprint enables in-region production, faster customization and reduced supply-chain risk — key advantages in today’s dynamic automotive environment.

ST’s Rich Portfolio Propels Growth, Auto Weakness Hurts

Sensata is well-positioned with a diverse portfolio of high-value products. This includes a robust ICE portfolio, electrification opportunities for auto and HVOR, and advanced sensing and electrical protection solutions for industrial and aerospace customers. Significant advancements across end markets are likely to fuel growth for the company in the long run. Rising traction in A2L gas leak detection products, a fast-growing area within HVAC, is aiding Sensata in securing a strong market leadership position. As next-gen HVAC production rises, this product is expected to drive potential growth.

Sensata is expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to EVs as it aims to be a leading provider of mission-critical sensor-rich hardware and software solutions. ST has a rich portfolio of high-voltage protection and battery management systems.

However, weakness in the automotive and HVOR markets amid an uncertain macro backdrop and tariff troubles are major headwinds for Sensata’s top-line growth. Heavy debt is another concern.

ST’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 24% in the past year compared with the Zacks Instruments – Control industry's growth of 2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, Motorola Solutions MSI and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. UI & CLFD sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while MSI carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.15%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 39.52%. Its shares have surged 57.9% in the past year.

Motorola’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.5%. MSI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.07%. Its shares have declined 16.2% in the past year.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 92.47%. In the last reported quarter, CLFD delivered an earnings surprise of 44.44%. Its shares have declined 10.9% over the past year.

