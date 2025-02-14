St. Barts and 4 Luxury Places the Young and Wealthy Are Traveling to in 2025

Where are the rich 20-somethings traveling to this year? It seems each year, well-to-influencers have a new list of hot places that are worth vacationing to.

These destinations can be based on beauty, outdoor activities or simply clout. Here is what travel experts had to say about 2025’s points of interest for the young and wealthy.

St. Barts

Alonso Marly, travel expert at Skylux Travel, said he’s seeing more and more of the young elite traveling to the picturesque island of Saint Barthélemy, colloquially known as St. Barts.

“One of the most expensive holiday destinations in the world that only the extra-wealthy travelers can afford is the Caribbean Island of St. Barts, where accommodations alone cost an average of $1,770 per night,” Marly explained.

He added that it’s especially appealing to young adults because of its upscale villas, designer boutiques, white sand beaches, spas and nightclubs.

“What makes St. Barts even more luxurious is the fact that there are no direct flights from the U.S. and most visitors arrive by private plane or yacht,” Marly noted.

Sumba

Marly said that wealthy 20-somethings have decided Sumba is in, and Bali is out.

“For years, Bali has been among the most popular holiday spots; however, since it is not as peaceful and untouched as it once used to be, many wealthy travelers in their 20s are now looking for new, undiscovered and less crowded tropical destinations,” Marly explained.

“Known for its rugged coastline, exotic beaches, breathtaking natural landscapes and unique traditions, Sumba is another spectacular island in Indonesia that has recently started to attract tourists who are after an exotic escape.”

In Sumba, tourists love to take a horseback ride at sunset, board a private boat cruise or just lounge on the white sand beaches. Marly added the island is also the home to Nihi Sumba resort, which has been voted “Best Hotel in the World” by Travel + Leisure.

Oman

Marly described Oman as a great blend of beautiful beaches, vibrant culture and diverse landscapes.

“Located on the Southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, Oman’s natural wonders include dramatic mountains, long golden shores with palm trees and groves of citrus trees,” he said. “With year-round sun and an abundance of chic, glamorous hotels and fine-dining restaurants stretching along the Gulf coastline, there has never been a better time to experience this contrasting place.”

Travelers in their 20s like to snorkel, ride camels and take in the stars during night-sky telescope tours.

The Hamptons

Back in the States, Steve Schwab, the founder and CEO of Casago, saw tons of young people with money hitting up the Hamptons.

“While the Hamptons have been a popular vacation destination for wealthy individuals and families for a long time now, the area is starting to become slightly less popular for older wealthy individuals as it becomes more popular for the younger generations. This can probably be attributed to the status the Hamptons have held for so long, and younger individuals — especially those new to wealth — striving to live the lifestyle they’ve seen others live.”

Azores, Portugal

Taylor Beal of Traverse with Taylor recently took a trip to Azores and could see why so many young people are going to the stunning location.

“It’s an island about two hours off the coast of Portugal, but it feels almost like Hawaii,” she described. “Young, wealthy travelers are heading here because there’s a ton of outdoor adventure things to do, it’s relaxing and uncrowded, hasn’t been taken over by tacky tourism yet, and the whole island focuses on healthy living, sustainability and eco-tourism.”

