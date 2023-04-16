St Barbara to sell Western Australia assets for $403 mln; drops Genesis takeover

April 16, 2023 — 08:35 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner St Barbara Ltd SBM.AX said on Monday it agreed to sell its Leonora assets in Western Australia to Genesis Minerals GMD.AX for A$600 million ($402.72 million), and that it had terminated the acquisition of Genesis.

($1 = 1.4899 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.