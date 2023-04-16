St Barbara to sell Western Australia assets for $403 mln; drops Genesis takeover

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner St Barbara Ltd SBM.AX said on Monday it agreed to sell its Leonora assets in Western Australia to Genesis Minerals GMD.AX for A$600 million ($402.72 million), and that it had terminated the acquisition of Genesis.

($1 = 1.4899 Australian dollars)

