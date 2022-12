Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner St Barbara Limited SBM.AX on Monday agreed to merge with smaller peer Genesis Minerals Limited GMD.AX and said it would undertake the demerger of some of its assets including Simberi operations in Papua New Guinea.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.