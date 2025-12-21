St Barbara (STBMF) Price Target Increased by 53.22% to 0.69

The average one-year price target for St Barbara (OTCPK:STBMF) has been revised to $0.69 / share. This is an increase of 53.22% from the prior estimate of $0.45 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.39 to a high of $1.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 391.06% from the latest reported closing price of $0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in St Barbara. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBMF is 0.10%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 89,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 29,308K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,008K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,441K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBMF by 16.17% over the last quarter.

GOAU - U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF holds 11,330K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing an increase of 83.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBMF by 21.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,974K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,919K shares , representing a decrease of 21.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBMF by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 6,056K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

