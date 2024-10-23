St. Barbara Ltd. Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions proposed to shareholders being approved. The meeting saw participation through proxies representing about 33% of the company’s total issued capital. These results reflect a positive consensus among shareholders regarding the company’s strategic direction.

