St. Barbara Ltd. Issues New Shares on ASX

November 11, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd. has announced the quotation of 87,287,102 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of previously disclosed transactions. This move may attract investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector, as the company seeks to bolster its market presence. The newly quoted securities could potentially impact the company’s stock liquidity and investor interest.

