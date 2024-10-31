News & Insights

Stocks

St Barbara Ltd. Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 31, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St Barbara Limited (ASX: SBM) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to announce details of a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. Investors are closely watching for updates that could impact St Barbara’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:SBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STBMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.