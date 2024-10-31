St Barbara Ltd. Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St Barbara Limited (ASX: SBM) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to announce details of a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. Investors are closely watching for updates that could impact St Barbara’s stock performance.

