News & Insights

Stocks

St. Barbara Ltd. Announces Major Securities Issuance

November 04, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd. has announced a significant issuance of securities, offering up to 26.3 million shares through a securities purchase plan and an additional 263.1 million shares via placement. This strategic move is set to expand the company’s capital base, potentially impacting its stock performance on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:SBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STBMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.