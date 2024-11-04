St. Barbara Ltd. Announces Major Securities Issuance

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd. has announced a significant issuance of securities, offering up to 26.3 million shares through a securities purchase plan and an additional 263.1 million shares via placement. This strategic move is set to expand the company’s capital base, potentially impacting its stock performance on the ASX.

