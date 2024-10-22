St. Barbara Ltd. Advances Simberi Project and Increases Gold Production

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd. is accelerating its Simberi Sulphides Expansion project, aiming to start production earlier with promising advancements in plant design and mine rescheduling. The company reported a rise in gold production for Q1 and maintained its annual guidance, reflecting strong operational performance. Financially, St. Barbara holds A$194 million in cash and investments, with no debt, showing robust financial health.

