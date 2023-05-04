St Barbara backs Genesis offer despite Silver Lake's higher $490 mln Leonara bid

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner St Barbara Ltd SBM.AX, in a statement released on Thursday, said it had received a higher bid for its Western Australian Leonara assets from Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX.

However, it maintained that it would continue to back a proposal from Genesis Minerals GMD.AX.

On April 28, St Barbara received an unsolicited proposal from Silver Lake for the sale of Leonora for A$732 million ($489.78 million), it said. Genesis had bid A$600 million.

($1 = 1.4945 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.