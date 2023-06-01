News & Insights

St Barbara backs Genesis bid for Leonora despite revised Silver Lake offer

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

June 01, 2023 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Australia's St Barbara SBM.AX said on Friday it continues to back a A$600 million ($406.98 million) proposal from Genesis Minerals GMD.AX for its Leonora assets, despite multiple offers from peer Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX.

On Wednesday, Silver Lake revised its offer yet again and said its latest A$718 million proposal addressed St Barbara's concerns that the buyout financing was subject to due diligence.

But St Barbara's board was not convinced.

While the non-binding proposal from Silver Lake is at a premium to the binding offer from Genesis, this premium alone does not justify the significant risk of losing the Genesis transaction, it said.

Providing Silver Lake with access to due diligence would potentially expose St Barbara to a termination of the binding deal with Genesis, it said.

St Barbara added that Silver Lake has provided no evidence that there would be sufficient support from its shareholders to approve a deal.

Silver Lake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.