St Barbara (ASX:SBM) Price Target Decreased by 5.04% to 0.62

The average one-year price target for St Barbara (ASX:SBM) has been revised to 0.62 / share. This is an decrease of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 0.66 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.20 to a high of 1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 237.70% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in St Barbara. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBM is 0.03%, a decrease of 45.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 81,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 27,418K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,938K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 25.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,652K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,008K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,364K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,863K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,509K shares, representing a decrease of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 66.13% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

