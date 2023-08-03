St Barbara (ASX:SBM) Price Target Decreased by 17.06% to 0.72

The average one-year price target for St Barbara (ASX:SBM) has been revised to 0.72 / share. This is an decrease of 17.06% from the prior estimate of 0.86 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.33 to a high of 1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 198.90% from the latest reported closing price of 0.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in St Barbara. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 25.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBM is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.89% to 88,221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 29,938K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,348K shares, representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 18.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,652K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,008K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,364K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,509K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,696K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 22.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.