St Barbara (ASX:SBM) Price Target Decreased by 11.15% to 0.84

The average one-year price target for St Barbara (ASX:SBM) has been revised to 0.84 / share. This is an decrease of 11.15% from the prior estimate of 0.94 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.48 to a high of 1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.97% from the latest reported closing price of 0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in St Barbara. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBM is 0.06%, a decrease of 41.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.81% to 141,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 41,862K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,211K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 4.90% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 27,348K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,940K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 11.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,652K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,805K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 39.31% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,008K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,400K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,898K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 3.84% over the last quarter.

