St Barbara (ASX:SBM) Price Target Increased by 20.69% to 1.25

The average one-year price target for St Barbara (ASX:SBM) has been revised to $1.25 / share. This is an increase of 20.69% from the prior estimate of $1.04 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.75% from the latest reported closing price of $0.68 / share.

St Barbara Maintains 12.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 12.61%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in St Barbara. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBM is 0.13%, an increase of 29.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 86,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 29,308K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,008K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,441K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 16.17% over the last quarter.

GOAU - U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF holds 11,330K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing an increase of 83.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 21.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,974K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,919K shares , representing a decrease of 21.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 6,056K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

