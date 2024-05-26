News & Insights

St Barbara Adjusts Gold Production Guidance

May 26, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St Barbara Limited has announced a decrease in Q4 gold production to approximately 14,000 ounces, down from the anticipated 20,000 ounces, due to accessibility issues in the high-grade Sorowar ore zone caused by equipment availability problems. Consequently, the company has revised its full-year guidance for FY24 to 52,000-56,000 ounces at higher costs, while addressing supply chain constraints by expediting the acquisition of an additional excavator and implementing alternative diesel supply arrangements.

