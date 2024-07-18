S&T Bancorp Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - S&T Bancorp (STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, reported net income of $34.4 million, or $0.89 per share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $34.5 million, or $0.89 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income declined to $83.59 million from $88.12 million, last year. Total noninterest income declined to $13.31 million from $14.19 million. Analysts on average had estimated $96.32 million in revenue.

