STBA

S&T Bancorp Q1 Profit Down - Quick Facts

April 18, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) reported first-quarter net income of $31.2 million or $0.81 per share, down from $39.8 million or $1.02 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the quarter was $83.48 million down from $88.79 million in the prior year.

Total Noninterest Income for the quarter declined to $12.83 million from $13.19 million in the previous year.

STBA

