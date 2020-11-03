S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that STBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.27, the dividend yield is 5.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STBA was $20.27, representing a -51.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.54 and a 19.38% increase over the 52 week low of $16.98.

STBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports STBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.2%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

