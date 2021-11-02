S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.83, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STBA was $31.83, representing a -11.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.80 and a 67.44% increase over the 52 week low of $19.01.

STBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports STBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.76%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stba Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.