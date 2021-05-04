S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that STBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.54, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STBA was $33.54, representing a -6.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.80 and a 97.53% increase over the 52 week low of $16.98.

STBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports STBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.02%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.