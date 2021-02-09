S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that STBA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STBA was $28.28, representing a -27.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.93 and a 66.55% increase over the 52 week low of $16.98.

STBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports STBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.4%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

