S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.09, the dividend yield is 5.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STBA was $22.09, representing a -46.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.54 and a 16.45% increase over the 52 week low of $18.97.

STBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports STBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.04%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

