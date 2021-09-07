S&T Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STBA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.94, changing hands as high as $29.98 per share. S & T Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STBA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.98 per share, with $35.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.20.

